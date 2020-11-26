Turkey Trot kicks off Thanksgiving in Mifflinburg

A Thanksgiving tradition in Mifflinburg looked a little different this year. Runners raced in this year's Turkey Trot, but there were safety protocols in place.

MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — Before the runners feasted on turkey, they raced against one. The 10th annual Mifflinburg Turkey Trot kicked off Thanksgiving in Union County. The 5K race goal is to beat the turkey — Mifflinburg Area High School cross country coach Jeremiah Allen.

"It’s just a good time to come out and be with the community. It's nice," Allen said.

This year's race looked different from years past. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was capped at 100 runners.

"It's just a little different in that we have to keep our distance and not be as chummy as we usually are in this area," said organizer Erinn Gramly.

"Everybody is staying spread out, so that's nice. It turned out to be a beautiful morning after a little rain this morning, so I think it's a great way to start the day and be thankful for this season," Allen said.

Racers were asked to wear masks.

"Definitely not ideal," Allen added. "I don't like having to do it, but we have to do what we have to do to keep everybody safe."

"They've been very receptive, really paying attention, really following it, and are just glad to have something to do and to get out on this local tradition," said Gramly.

The event is a fundraiser for Mifflinburg's lacrosse booster club. Participants also brought food for the local food pantry.