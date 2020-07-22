Mifflinburg Pride event will go on

After a controversial anti-LGBTQ sign was posted on the front doors of a Union County grocery store, folks are hosting a pride event in protest.

MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — Last week a controversial sign posted on the front doors of Wenger's grocery outlet near Mifflinburg.

In response to the sign, an LGBTQ organization known as "The I am Alliance" set up a Facebook page to host a pride event in protest.

"For me my first reaction was shock, I didn't quite believe it and I didn't want to believe it and I started speaking with friends and 'The I Am Alliance' and we realized we needed to do something and respond in a loving way," said event organizer Anne Coyne.

The sign at Wenger's was recently taken down but organizers still want to host the pride event in Mifflinburg.

"This isn't just in response to the sign although it started that way, it is bigger than that now. It is in response to the event at the Bloomsburg Fair and in response to all these different lived experiences and moments that are happening," said Coyne.

The event was initially supposed to take place in downtown Mifflinburg but Mayor David Cooney said no to that idea because of safety concerns.

"I decided to not allow or permit that event to occur in downtown Mifflinburg just due to the safety concerns of passing traffic and the possibility of someone stepping in front of a car," said Mayor Cooney.

After organizers were told they could not have their pride event in downtown Mifflinburg, they requested a permit for Mifflinburg community park but that permit was denied because of Covid-19 regulations.

"At this time the governor says no more and no outside gatherings of more than 250 and unfortunately the organizers of this event said they expected more than 400, so as a municipality we can't allow that to occur," said Mayor Cooney.

However, organizers said they will host their event in downtown Mifflinburg without the borough's permission.

"We are really working to make sure it is safe as possible in every way possible. We will have free masks to handout, we will have people to make sure that everyone attending is wearing masks," said Coyne.