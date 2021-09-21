Mifflinburg community helps clean up after barn fire

A community cleanup effort is underway in Union County after a fire destroyed a 500-foot barn over the weekend.

MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — The Mifflinburg Hose Company captured images of a barn fire Saturday night in Buffalo Township.

"Till I got here, probably half the building was in flames," Preston Boop said.

Union County Commissioner Preston Boop owns the barn, which is part of Briar Patch Organic Poultry.

Around 30,000 baby chicks died in the fire. Firefighters were able to save the barn next to it, which houses just as many baby chicks.

The cause of the fire was ruled undetermined, but a burned 500-foot barn leaves behind a lot of debris.

"It's an overwhelming experience," Boop said.

More than 50 of Boop's neighbors, friends, and people in the community dropped what they were doing to help clean up.

"I'm overwhelmed and mighty thankful to live in Union County surrounded by a community of people who come together in a time of crisis," Boop said.

The volunteers stayed all day.

"It's something that our country needs to see more of, working together," George Richard said.

Richard has an excavating business in Middleburg and volunteered his time to help clean up.

"How fast these guys work and how quickly they've cleaned this mess up, it's just amazing," Richard said.