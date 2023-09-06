Mifflinburg community comes together after child's death

The Mifflinburg community is grieving the loss of a child after she was involved in an accident over the weekend.

MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — Those who knew 9-year-old Joslyn Flickinger say she had a beautiful smile and loved soccer, field hockey, and basketball.

"Loved hanging out with her sisters and being with her family and everything, being with her family every single day. She had so many friends, and I feel bad for all those friends who had to go through this," Aryanna Haines said.

Joslyn was hospitalized over the weekend after she was hit by part of a tree. She died Tuesday from her injuries.

"We're going to see where the need is and continue offering support for as many and as long as needed," Lisa Streett-Liebetrau said.

Lisa Streett-Liebetrau is the founder of Camp Koala, a grief center for children in Mifflinburg. Counselors from Camp Koala were at Mifflinburg Intermediate School this week, where Joslyn was a fourth grade student.

"We have two teams in the schools today and we're doing therapeutic art activities and giving kids a safe space to express their emotions," Street-Liebetrau said.

Joslyn's family is very involved in the Mifflinburg community. Her dad Luke is an assistant coach for the high school football team. Community members are holding fundraisers for the family.

"It's just the community coming together, raising funds to be able to not have the financial burden there. And just the kids being able to be together and know that they're all there for each other," Amanda Klose said.

Mifflinburg's East Side Diner is hosting a fundraiser on September 16. Ten percent of all sales will go to the Flickinger family. Sixth graders from Mifflinburg's Hoping Hands Club will have a bake sale and lemonade stand. There will also be live music.

"We wanted to help the Flickinger family by giving them some money," Connor Resseguie said.

If you'd like to donate to the Flickinger family, send a check payable to the Flickinger Family Medical Fund:

Mifflinburg Bank & Trust Co.

250 East Chestnut Street

Mifflinburg, PA 17844