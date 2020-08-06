Christkindl Market canceled

The Christmas event is held every year in Mifflinburg.

MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — A holiday tradition in Union County has already been canceled for this year.

At a recent meeting, the board of directors for Mifflinburg's annual Christkindl Market decided to call off the event this year.

The German Christmas market is held in the borough each December.

Organizers say they made the decision for public safety, not knowing what will be happening with the COVID-19 outbreak at that time.