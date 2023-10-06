Mifflinburg celebrates 18 years of Oktoberfest

Newswatch 16's Nikki Krize stopped by as the fun was getting started.

MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — Something is brewing this weekend at Mifflinburg Community Park. Between the beer, music, and food, it must be Oktoberfest!

"It's a German-founded town, so this is in keeping with the tradition of a lot of people in this area who came from a Germanic background," said Larry Mitchell, one of the organizers.

It's the 18th year for Mifflinburg's Oktoberfest. These folks didn't have to fly to Munich to enjoy authentic German beer.

"We have Hacker Pschorr and Paulaner, Hofbrau and more. We have a couple of good German darks on tap. Our wonderful brewery Rusty Rail has made an Oktoberfest just for us."

The food is authentic, too.

"We have sauerkraut chowder. We have gyulai, which is a Hungarian spicy sausage. We have knackwurst and we have thüeringer," said Kim Blyler of Blyler's Foods.

People come to Mifflinburg from all over for this event. The Appleyard family drove three hours.

"Which in German is apfelhof, translates in English to Appleyard," explained Rich Appleyard.

He came here 15 years ago with his son and now brought his wife.

"I said, 'You want to go to an Oktoberfest, come to Mifflinburg.' This is authentic German Oktoberfest. She said, Yeah,' and here we are! We ordered schnitzel and pierogies."

There is live music all weekend.

Oktoberfest runs through Saturday at 10 p.m. in Mifflinburg.