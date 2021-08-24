Man wanted after repeatedly exposing himself to people in park in Union County

Troopers said the man is in his 20s to 30s with brown curly hair. He was last seen wearing jeans, a flannel, and cowboy boots.

MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — It seems peaceful along the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail near Mifflinburg, but now, some visitors are on edge.

State police said over the past several days a man has been exposing himself to people along the trail.

Missy Marks said her friend saw the man.

"She was very upset about it. She was riding a bike by herself and he just came out of nowhere," Marks said.

Marks and Patty Bardole came together to walk the trail to stay safe.

"It's scary because a lot of times I do ride a bike by myself so, that makes me very uncomfortable," Bardole said.

State police said the person doing is a white man in his 20s to 30s with brown curly hair. Troopers said the man was wearing jeans, a flannel shirt, and cowboy boots.

State police said the man is exposing himself along a relatively remote area on the trail.

"It's quiet, it's private, it's out of the way, nobody is going to see him. If they do report him, it's easy to get away," Ryan Maxwell of Lewisburg said.

People we spoke to hope the man is caught soon.

"We want to all feel comfortable, running, or walking, or riding by ourselves," Bardole said.

"Just to be aware of your surroundings, be vigilant, don't be caught up in your social media, just be aware of where you are," Maxwell said.