Man dies in car crash in Union County

MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — A man is dead after a crash in Union County around 1 a.m.
Spencer Charles, of Montgomery, was killed when a pickup truck hit his vehicle head-on in West Buffalo Township.
A passenger in Charles' car was taken to the hospital.
Charles died at the scene.
Police say the driver of the truck, Benjamin Martin, is charged with homicide by a motor vehicle while driving under the influence and related charges.
Want to see what Newswatch 16's newscast was like in 1976? Head on over to WNEP's YouTube.