Union County

Man dies in car crash in Union County

The man was killed when a pickup truck hit his vehicle head-on in West Buffalo Township.

MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — A man is dead after a crash in Union County around 1 a.m.

Spencer Charles, of Montgomery, was killed when a pickup truck hit his vehicle head-on in West Buffalo Township.

A passenger in Charles' car was taken to the hospital. 

Charles died at the scene.

Police say the driver of the truck, Benjamin Martin, is charged with homicide by a motor vehicle while driving under the influence and related charges.

