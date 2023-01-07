Man dies in car crash in Union County

The man was killed when a pickup truck hit his vehicle head-on in West Buffalo Township.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — A man is dead after a crash in Union County around 1 a.m.

Spencer Charles, of Montgomery, was killed when a pickup truck hit his vehicle head-on in West Buffalo Township.

A passenger in Charles' car was taken to the hospital.

Charles died at the scene.

Police say the driver of the truck, Benjamin Martin, is charged with homicide by a motor vehicle while driving under the influence and related charges.