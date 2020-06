Suspect picked up on an outstanding warrant.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — A man wanted in connection to a shooting in Union County has been arrested.

Julio Gonzalez of Sunbury was picked up around Noon Thursday at a home on Pheasant Ridge Road in Lewisburg.

Gonzalez was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Police say he is also the suspected shooter in the June 1, 2020 shooting on West Market Street in Lewisburg.

Gonzalez has been charged with Attempted Homicide and Aggravated Assault.