Troopers say a man followed the victim into her room, where he assaulted her.

ALLENWOOD, Pa. — A man faces charges after allegedly assaulting a woman at a treatment center in Union County.

Troopers say a man followed the victim into her room at the White Deer Treatment Center near Allenwood last week.

Once inside, he began kissing her and then assaulted her.

He's locked up on indecent assault charges.