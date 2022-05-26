Man accused of shaking 5-month-old baby in Union County

The man told police that the little girl choked on some formula at a home near Allenwood.

ALLENWOOD, Pa. — A man is accused of violently shaking a 5-month-old in Union County.

Owen Moore is from Cogan Station.

He told police that the little girl choked on some formula last month at a home near Allenwood.

So he lightly shook her.

But a doctor says that story and the baby's severe injuries don't match up.

Moore is in the Union County jail on assault charges.

