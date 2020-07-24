Man accused of sexually assaulting child

Officials say the abuse began when the victim was four-years-old.

UNION COUNTY, Pa. — Authorities in Union County have arrested a man for allegedly sexually assaulting a child.

Police say William Aikey of Laurelton assaulted the child while babysitting at his home overnight.

According to court paperwork, the abuse happened over a four year period starting when the child was four-years-old.

State Police began their investigation after a report was made to the state's Childline abuse system in December of 2019.