State police say the man from Milton is locked up in Union County.

UNION COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Milton is facing felony strangulation and simple assault charges after attacking a woman Friday afternoon.

According to officials, Kurtis Sampsell of Milton is accused of slapping a woman several times in the face, punching her in the chest, then pushing her to the floor.

Troopers then say Sampsell grabbed the woman around the neck, restricting her breathing while banging her head on the floor.