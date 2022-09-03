Make a bid for your own piece of Country Cupboard

Now that the popular restaurant in Union County is closed, everything inside is being auctioned off.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — People were disappointed when Country Cupboard closed for good last month. The restaurant and gift shop destination was a staple in Union County for nearly five decades.

"I've been coming here ever since I was a little kid. It's easy to come with family, and it's a large attraction in the area," Erin Ohlfs said.

Now there is an opportunity to own a piece of the Country Cupboard. The restaurant is holding an auction.

"Everything that's not nailed down and even some of the stuff that's nailed down is for sale," said Jared Mizrahi, president of PCI Auction Group.

Mizrahi says everything is up for auction – from restaurant equipment to unsold gift shop items.

"Pots, pans, dishes, your tables and chairs, and also we have stuff, inventory that's left over—stuff in the gift shop, stuff in the greenhouse, furniture," Mizrahi said.

Items are being added throughout the week. Because there are so many items, many of them are being sold in larger lots.

"If you want a plate, you can't just buy a plate, but you can buy 25 plates," Mizrahi said.

People we spoke with say seeing the auction makes Country Cupboard's closure sink in.

"I guess there was always hopes that they'll reopen, but it's just sad to see an amazing business like Country Cupboard really close for sure," Ohlfs said.