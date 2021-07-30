Lunch is served at fireman's carnival in Union County

The Mifflinburg Fireman's Carnival has been a staple for many years but this year organizers are trying something new, they are serving lunch.

MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — The rides are not running right now, but a steady stream of people are still making their way into the carnival grounds in Mifflinburg.

They are here to support the Mifflinburg Hose Company.

"Absolutely, number one," said Karen Kerstetter.

The Mifflinburg Fireman's Carnival has been a staple in Union County for many years but this year organizers are trying something new, they are serving lunch.

"We started Thursday, Friday, Saturday. We're doing an all-day lunch through the evening," said Dylan Wagner, Mifflinburg Hose Company.

Wagner is Assistant Treasurer for the hose company. He says the fire company was unable to hold the carnival last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're here for the community. That's what we do and it's hard to get with the community when you had the pandemic going on the way it was," he said.

The carnival is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Mifflinburg Hose Company. The proceeds go right back to the fire company

"We're all volunteer but we also do not charge for our service," Wagner said. "We ask for donations to help offset the cost of what we do."

People say they were happy to buy some lunch to support the firefighters.

"We come every year. We support the fire company. We donate every year, sometimes twice, three times a year because they need the funds to keep operating," Ken Kerstetter said.