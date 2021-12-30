Low-key New Year's Eve in Union County with COVID cases surging

With COVID cases at an all-time high, people are reconsidering their New Year's Eve plans.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — “We sit here usually at least three to four times a week," says Don Ziolkowski.

Don and Lauren Ziolkowski of Lewisburg do this often.

“It’s like a ritual," says Lauren Ziolkowski.

The father-daughter duo at All Star Bagels in Lewisburg say sitting outdoors is about the only public dining they do since the start of the pandemic.

“People know us from sitting out here and that’s what we do, we don’t go to restaurants where people gather," says Don

In a community where even dreary weather didn’t keep folks home, COVID just might.

“From what I understand, the virus is spreading like wildfire, right I’m pretty sure this new variant is really contagious," said Lauren.

The Ziolkowski's say they’ll ring in the new year away from crowds.

“One of my favorite bands in the whole world is playing a show in Brooklyn and I guess the question sort of was boiled down to like, it wasn’t if I go will I get COVID, it’s like if I go, how bad will the COVID be," says Lauren.

“You know, with this new variant and such, I’m staying away from the crowds, staying safe and keeping people safe at the same time," says Don.

Many others say the same.

“I plan on staying home and I plan on trying not to catch COVID," says Frank Manzano of Milton.

When asked if they had given any thought to their New Year's plans, some Bucknell University students replied, “Not really,”.

The Bucknell University student-athletes say they won’t take any chances that could have them benched before a big game.

“We have to be a lot more careful, conscious of like, what we’re doing, who we’re with," says Nicole Davis of Bucknell.

And while many folks tell me they are staying pretty low-key this year for New Year’s due to COVID, they say this town is usually pretty quiet around this time with students leaving town. Unless maybe they’re hitting up one of these late-night bars or restaurants.

“There’s a lot of people that are vaccinated in the area and with like the third booster, I’m assuming that gives a lot of people comfort, coming out during the holidays and seeing some old friends they went to high school with," says Jessie Lee, Bartender/Server at Bull Run Tap House in Lewisburg.

Workers at Bull Run Tap House say based on the past few weeks, they think New Year’s Eve will be a busy one for bars.

ALEX: “I still think there’s a little bit of worry you know, about COVID and the new variants and stuff but everybody here has taken all the precautions, sanitizing all the tables," says Alex Daniels, Kitchen Manager at Bull Run Tap House.

As for the Ziolkowski's, they still have plans for New Year’s Eve.

“I’ll stream the ball drop from Times Square and watch the crowds there," says Don.

“A friend and I were thinking about just getting together and setting some intentions for the new year. Be in bed by 10:30 p.m.” says Lauren.

Just more isolated ones that include more rest heading into 2022.