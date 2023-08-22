Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $1 million sold in Union County

LEWISBURG, Pa. — A lucky lottery player hit the jackpot with a $1 million winning $1,000,000 Cash Corner$ scratch-off.
The Giant food store in Lewisburg gets a $5,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket.
$1,000,000 Cash Corner$ is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million.
Watch live Pennsylvania Lottery drawings every day on WNEP-TV.
