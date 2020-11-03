Local businesses worry about Bucknell's remote education decision

Bucknell University starts remote education mode next week due to the coronavirus. Students must be out of their dorms by next Tuesday.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Restaurant and store owners in downtown Lewisburg tell Newswatch 16 that they depend on Bucknell University students as part of their business. Now some of those business owners are trying to figure out their next step.

Bucknell University's campus is quiet, as students are away for spring break. But when classes resume next week the campus in Lewisburg won't be any busier. The university announced this week it will hold all classes online because of the coronavirus.

"It was just completely, well not completely surprising, but still hard to come to facts with, I guess," said junior Jokubas Uznys.

But what about the businesses in downtown Lewisburg? Many of the Bucknell

"Immediately, I just imagined that I don't know if I'm going to survive business," said Rick Thomas, owner of Pizza Phi.

Thomas says Bucknell University students are 30 to 40 percent of his business.

"We rely heavily on the Bucknell students and we suffer during breaks, winter break, especially summer," Thomas added.

Cydney Snyder is co-owner of Jordanna Adams, a clothing boutique on Market Street. She also has concerns.

"It's going to be interesting to see how everything goes from here Snyder said. "I think it's going to scare people who aren't students from shopping, just in the simple fact that, oh, my gosh, schools are shutting down and this is happening, and they don't want the kids to come back and now I need to save money because I need to pay a medical bill."

One positive for business owners is that not all students will leave. International students like junior Jokubas Uznys can petition to stay on campus.

"Nobody really knows how to respond to the situation because there's no real precedent. I think that's the real challenge because you really have no past history to deal with this situation."