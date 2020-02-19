School store in need of donations

Linntown Elementary School's thrift shop has been in business for more than 20 years.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — A school in Union County is rewarding good behavior with shopping.

Fifth grade students at Linntown Elementary School near Lewisburg spent part of the morning shopping. One of the classrooms inside the school is filled with clothes, toys, jewelry, candy, and more. The shop is called Thrifty Threads. Instead of cash, students earn vouchers to shop there.

"Secretaries, custodians, teachers, support staff, anybody can just pull a voucher out and just hand it to a student when they catch them doing something good," explained Linntown Elementary Principal Jeremiah Bennett.

Principal Bennett says the store is the school's way of rewarding good behavior. That's how students get vouchers.

"If you get caught being kind to someone and just caring for others, you usually get a thrifty thread," said fifth grader Gabriel Ayers.

"It's fun to do. Sometimes we get to lead the counter. There's candy and tickets and all sorts of stuff," said fifth grader Riley Gulden-Luthi.

Thrifty Threads has been around for more than 20 years with the support of the community. The store is always looking for donations.

"Maybe you have a teenager who has grown out of things, you can send it into school -- gently used of course," said Abby Gulden-Luthi, the president of the school's parent-student association.

Gulden-Luthi says the school is looking for clothes, stuffed animals, games, crafts, lotions, backpacks, and more. Students in the school are in fourth and fifth grades.

The principal says the program works well.

"We just see a lot of positive behavior. What happens over time is it becomes engrained in the students and it becomes part of how they interact with people."