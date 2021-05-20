LGBTQ students allegedly attacked in Union County

Members of Tau Kappa Epsilon banged on windows, flashed residents, and urinated on the porch of Fran's House, an LGBTQ-friendly organization.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Officials with Bucknell University say it appears a group of graduating seniors is behind an alleged attack on LGBTQ students.

Fran's House is an LGBTQ-friendly organization.

It houses nearly two dozen students.

Residents claim around twenty fraternity brothers came to the property on May 13 and tried to get into the building.

They say members of Tau Kappa Epsilon banged on windows, flashed residents, and urinated on the porch.

Fran's House used to be Tau Kappa Epsilon's frat house.