Lewisburg's downtown businesses reflect on a long, tough year

LEWISBURG, Pa. — In downtown Lewisburg, it's been a long year for businesses on Market Street.



At Elizabeth's: An American Bistro, chef and owner Elizabeth Long-Furia said the restaurant went immediately to take out only after the governor banned indoor dining.



"Delivering to the cars curb-side, boxing everything and we had to change our menu,” said Long-Furia.



Just a few blocks away at Trendy Treats Boutique, store employee Angela Kinder said the store was closed entirely for four months last year.



"It was tough, it was tough and it was really, really scary. And god, we lost so much business,” said Kinder.



Businesses here Market Street say one of the biggest blows to the downtown's economy is when Bucknell switched to on-line classes and students left the area.



Flash forward to March of this year, Bucknell is returning to in-person classes and customers have returned to the shops downtown.



Elizabeth's owner says the outdoor patio she created last year will now be another element of her restaurant.



"We're trying to upgrade our patio but it really worked out nice,” said Long-Furia.



One more sign that things might be returning to some semblance of normalcy.



The Lewisburg Downtown Partnership says it's working with the borough to possibly host a festival in June.