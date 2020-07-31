Children's sports clinics to begin again in Union County

A YMCA in Union County is bringing back its children's sports clinics next week with a lot of safety precautions in place.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — There is usually always some kind of sport being played at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center. The Y typically offers children's sports clinics year-round.

"There's not a time that we don't offer something here. Whether it's indoor, whether it's outdoor, we always have programs running," said Kyle Snyder, associate executive director for the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center.

But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it's been about five months since sports clinics have been offered.

"It really has put a damper on the YMCA programming we've been able to offer."

Snyder tells Newswatch 16 that after consulting with the Pennsylvania Department of Health and reviewing the governor's guidelines, sports clinics will start next week. Coaches will be required to wear masks.

"Unless they're able to keep the 6-foot distance, we're asking that they all have masks on. As far as players, we're asking that they wear masks in and out of the facility."

The YMCA set up additional hand sanitizing stations inside and outside the facility. Water breaks will now also be known as hand sanitizing breaks. The YMCA will provide all of the equipment.

"We have plenty of footballs, plenty of soccer balls, that we do plan on making sure that no kid is using the same ball. If they do, we will properly wash hands, use sanitizer stations as well," Snyder explained.

Attendance numbers will be limited for the sports clinics. Snyder says most will be outdoors to start.

"Just so that we can ensure the safety of everyone who is coming back and that they feel confident in our programs."