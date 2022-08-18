Lewisburg Freez to close permanently

A popular shop that's been in Lewisburg since the 1940s is closing permanently.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — The Lewisburg Freez has been located on Route 15 in Lewisburg for around 80 years. It's a landmark that people know and recognize.

"Everybody knows The Freez. All you have to say is The Freez. You don't even have to say where it is; everyone knows where it is," Mark Bendle of Milton said.

Earlier this week, the owners of the Lewisburg Freez posted on its Facebook page that the business will close permanently at the end of this season. The owners cite rent increases, saying, "The land owners have decided that they want to move forward with plans that do not include The Freez."

Many people heard about the closure and stopped by for one last cone.

"We really are bummed," Wanda Weiand of Mifflinburg said. "Trying to get our fill in."

The Lewisburg Freez has been here since the 1940s. The current owners took over the business in the 1990s.

The Bendle family of Milton comes here a lot.

"We thought, well, we will get over here and load up for now, and we will probably be back next week," Mark Bendle said.

"It's such a staple in this area. It's been here for as long as I can remember," Connie Bendle said.

Carla Myers of Muncy brought her four-legged friends to enjoy one last doggie dish.

"Very disappointing. It's a shock. I've come here all my life. I bring family here and pets now. It's sad to hear," Myers said.

The owners don't have an exact closing date, but The Lewisburg Freez will close permanently at the end of this season.

