Lewisburg Community Garden gives away tomato plants

LEWISBURG, Pa. — A group in Union county is helping folks start their gardens.

The plants started growing in the spring at Bucknell University's greenhouse.

The Community Garden held a plant sale over Mother's Day Weekend and there were extra tomato plants, so they are being given away on a first come first serve basis.

"We've been kind of preparing for this since our plant sale on the eighth. We've been tending to them, we've been through the frostier nights, it doesn't feel like the frostier nights have happened now, but we've been covering them at night and making sure they're still good to go," said Carl Nelson of the Lewisburg Community Garden.