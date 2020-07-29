Lewisburg Children's Museum reopens

The Children's Museum in Lewisburg welcomed dozens of kids back on its first day.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — The Lewisburg Children's Museum is back open and more than 30 kids showed up to play games and explore on opening day.

Employees tell Newswatch 16 that its great to see all the smiling young faces once again.

"It's so good to see them back, it fills my heart, I was doing a lot of virtual work and you can only tell so much through zoom with a bunch of five-year-olds," said Olivia Agosti of the Lewisburg Children's Museum.

The museum is operating under different hours.

It's open every weekday from 10 a.m. until noon and then once again from 1 to 3 p.m.

"We have broken our days up into a morning session and an afternoon session for an hour in between for us to really sanitize."

Because of coronavirus concerns, the museum had to remove some of the kids' favorite play items.

"Had to take away a lot of our stuff, a lot of our stuff that kids like, the really big LEGOS that we had for sanitary reasons we've had to take those away. It's really upsetting when kids come and they're like oh where are the giant LEGOS."

The museum has a few rules before you bring your kids to come and play.

"We ask anyone over the age of two to wear a mask to the best of their capabilities and parents are pretty good at reminding them to keep them up and to keep them on and we have limited capacity in each room."