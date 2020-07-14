Lewisburg Children's Museum plans reopening

The museum will reopen July 23 for members and July 29 for the general public.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Volunteers spent the day cleaning the exhibits at the Lewisburg Children's Museum, which has been closed since mid-March.

The museum has been holding workshops online over the last few months.

"We wanted to make sure we were still providing families with a resource and obviously we couldn't be inside," said Kahla Desmit, Lewisburg Children's Museum managing director.

Volunteers have been busy cleaning because the museum is reopening next Thursday for members and on July 29 for the general public.

It is opening at reduced capacity.

"We're doing time tickets to make sure we can stagger flows and still let people have that experience outside of the house," Desmit said.

Desmit says visitors over the age of two will be required to wear a mask and volunteers will be doing extra sanitizing.

"Part of our strategy is these timed sessions but having an hour of closure in between to do additional sanitizing in between each group," Desmit said.

The museum is doing an outdoor scavenger hunt this weekend for children and their families.

The event is Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Families will be given a list of hints to downtown Lewisburg locations, where they will find clues to unscramble secret words.

The first three submissions win a prize.

"Now families can still go to all of these community treasures, but they can do it in a way that lets them learn about these unique parts of our community but also lets them be socially distant," Desmit said.