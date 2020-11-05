Car dealerships in 'yellow' counties reopen

As counties moved into the governor's yellow phase on Friday, car dealerships in those counties were allowed to reopen with safety precautions.

UNION COUNTY, Pa. — Rows of vehicles line the lot at Blaise Alexander Ford near Lewisburg. The car dealership is open for in-person sales as Union County moved into the governor's yellow phase Friday.

Under the governor's yellow phase, many businesses including car dealerships are allowed to open. Car dealerships were originally closed under the governor's shutdown order, but late last month, they were allowed to resume sales online.

"On Friday when the counties went to yellow, we weren't sure what to expect, and believe it or not people were coming out," said Adam Alexander from Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships,

Dealerships are taking safety precautions. Employees and customers must wear masks.

"We have cleaning crews coming through the dealerships, either employees or outside services on a daily basis," Alexander explained.

When sales were online only, Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships was not allowing test drives. For its dealerships that are in the yellow phase, customers can test-drive vehicles if they want to.

"It's up to the customer if they choose to go for a test drive. We are not sending a salesperson with them. It's just the customer and their family or spouse, whoever is with them. Upon that return, we are wiping up and down the interior of the vehicle and door handles."