Union County

Lewisburg Arts Festival returns

The art festival was held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Credit: WNEP

LEWISBURG, Pa. — After a two-year pause, an arts festival in Union County is back; the Lewisburg Arts Festival returned in full force on Saturday.

100 artists' booths lined one side of Market Street from Front to Seventh Street. Many artists were returning, but nearly a fifth were brand new. 

There were three food courts this year, with all kinds of tasty things to check out. 

There was also live music and a petting zoo in Union County. 

For more events like this visit the Lewisburg Arts Council's website by clicking here.

