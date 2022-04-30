Lewisburg Arts Festival returns

The art festival was held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — After a two-year pause, an arts festival in Union County is back; the Lewisburg Arts Festival returned in full force on Saturday.

100 artists' booths lined one side of Market Street from Front to Seventh Street. Many artists were returning, but nearly a fifth were brand new.

There were three food courts this year, with all kinds of tasty things to check out.

There was also live music and a petting zoo in Union County.

