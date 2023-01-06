Lewisburg area becoming more bike-friendly

Some groups in Lewisburg are encouraging people to get on their bikes and ride.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Bicycling is a popular mode of transportation as well as good exercise. Recent census data shows that around 7 percent of Lewisburg residents bike to work.

"Which is fairly high in the United States, that's about comparable to where Portland, Oregon is, which is seen as a very bikeable community," said Taylor Lightman, the director of the nonprofit Lewisburg Neighborhoods.

Bina Bilenky-Trahan is a member of the Lewisburg borough council. Lightman and Bilenky-Trahan are passionate about cycling and are working to make the Lewisburg area more bikeable.

The Buffalo Valley Rail Trail was recently extended into Lewisburg.

"Which goes from Lewisburg borough all the way to Mifflinburg borough, so we added an addition to that," Lightman said.

Recently, a public bike pump was installed just off the rail trail so people can fix their bikes. Last month, stencils were painted on several streets in and around Lewisburg, telling drivers to share the road with cyclists.

"Places where you're not able to have a dedicated bike lane to let folks know cyclists are present, that cyclists are legally allowed to be there, and cyclists are legally allowed to take the entire lane," Bina Bilenky-Trahan said.

On Wednesday evenings, Lewisburg hosts a slow roll, a community bike ride for all ages and abilities.

"To bring awareness to cycling in the borough, get more folks on bikes, get more folks comfortable riding around the borough," Bilkeny-Trahan said.