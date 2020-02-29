Leap Day baby born in Union County

UNION COUNTY, Pa. — It happens every four years, and Saturday, Leap Day, was the day a little girl in Union County decided to make her debut.



Leap Day baby Chloe Ann Harpster was born just before 3 a.m.at Evangelical Community Hospital near Lewisburg.



She was a little late since her original due date was February 27th.



Mom and dad, who are from Watsontown, say they are still trying to decide whether to celebrate Chole's birthday on the 28th or March 1 during the off years.