Keeping the Mifflinburg Community Pool afloat

The pool was able to certify all of its lifeguards thanks to a donation from a nonprofit.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — Even on a rainy day like this one, people still swam at the Mifflinburg Community Pool.

The pool has been a staple in Union County for more than 50 years.

But like other pools in our area, there were talks of this one not opening this season.

"We formed a pool committee essentially and hosted a few meetings at our borough office. It turned out that the pool was a major steadfast for everybody and we're trying to do everything we can to keep it," Mifflinburg Borough Council member Ellie Kreisher said.

A group that played a major role in keeping the Mifflinburg Community Pool open is the Mifflinburg Kiwanis Club.

"Our organization believes that swimming is critical life skill that will carry on for the rest of their lives," Miffilnburg Kiwanis Club President Bradley Moyer said.

The Kiwanis Club is an international organization dedicated to helping children.

One way the Mifflinburg branch did that this year is by sponsoring lifeguard certifications, which cost $365 per person.

The club was able to certify six lifeguards.

In addition to lifeguard certification, the Mifflinburg Kiwanis Club is sponsoring swimming lessons for children in the school district.

Lessons cost $75 per swimmer.

"If their child has completed eight out of the ten classes Kiwanis gives them a $75 cash refund, 100% so in essence their lessons are free," Mifflinburg Kiwanis Club Secretary Sally Rothermel said.

Everything is paid for through the Mifflinburg Kiwanis Club's budget.

"Two main fundraising activities are barbecue chicken during the 4th of July events that happen here at the park, and blueberry sales that we put on, mainly in May and June for delivery in July," Moyer said.

Swimming lessons start July 11 at the Mifflinburg Community Pool.