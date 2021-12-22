Katy needs a new kidney

Katy Mahon turns 16 on Thursday and is now in the same position she was seven years ago: she needs a kidney.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — We first introduced you to Katy Mahon in 2015 when she was an 8 year old in Lewisburg who needed a new kidney. Katy received that kidney shortly after our story aired, but it has not been smooth sailing for the soon to be 16 year old.

"She's been having issues pretty much ongoing. The kidney is now toxic to her system," said Pastor Tim Hogan, the pastor at St. Paul's United Church of Christ near Milton.

Hogan has known Katy and her family for a long time. He says Katy's need is dire.

"Now it's to the point where she needs a kidney. She needs a new kidney, and it has to be a live donor," Pastor Hogan said.

Katy's kidney is producing toxins in her system.

"It is causing illness after illness. She's in great pain," Pastor Hogan said.

Katy's 16th birthday is this week, and to celebrate, she wanted to do something for others.

Earlier this month, she collected gifts for teenagers stuck in the hospital, not knowing she would be one of those teens.

"That allows parents who are there with their kids and can't get out of the hospital to go pick out gifts for their children. That's what she wanted. She didn't want anything for herself," Pastor Hogan said.

Now Katy has a new birthday and Christmas wish.

"Her only wish is to have a kidney."

Katy's blood is Type O, so her donor also needs to have Type O blood.