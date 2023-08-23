Juveniles nabbed for break-ins in Union County

Police say the break-ins happened late last Saturday into Sunday in Mifflinburg.

MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — Police in Union County have arrested three juveniles for breaking into vehicles in Mifflinburg.

Police say the break-ins happened late last Saturday into Sunday.

The three broke into several vehicles by breaking windows and stole items from inside the vehicles.

Some things were also taken from residential porches.

One of the juveniles, age 14, was caught by police near Community Park just after midnight. A few hours later, an 11 year old was caught with a stolen bike near the park, and a 16-year-old was located at his home.

Charges of theft, loitering, and prowling at night will be filed.