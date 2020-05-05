Brewery open for five days before coronavirus crisis

Owners of Jackass Brewing Company near Lewisburg are trying to wait out the governor's stay-at-home order.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Many businesses are having a hard time staying afloat, while trying to navigate the COVID-19 crisis.

A microbrewery in Union County was only open for five days before it was forced to close its doors.

Larry Winans and Skip Kratzer spent the day getting things in order at Jackass Brewing Company, their microbrewery near Lewisburg.

Like other restaurants, Jackass is currently offering takeout and delivery, but this place is unique in that it was only open for five days before the governor's stay-at-home order started.

"Imagine training for a marathon or a big race for months, if not years. You’re at the starting line and they pull the starting gun and you start to run and they say, 'Wait, we just changed the rules," Kratzer said.

Kratzer says the first few months are crucial for a new business.

"Everybody gives you a try in those first months. We only had that for five days. I guess we’ll see if we get that second boost when we reopen again," said Kratzer.

"We were able to pivot into curbside pickup and we do deliveries as well. We have a skeleton crew. The number one goal is we want to survive. We have to figure out how we can survive, how can we adapt, what can we do?” Winans said.

The brewery along Route 45 near Lewisburg is trying to spread the word about the ten beers it has on tap.

Jackass has a new program called “beer it forward."

People can stop by or log onto the website and buy a beer for someone else.

"What’s really been satisfying is we have people buying a beer for a health care worker, a doctor or a nurse. The next doctor that comes in, it’s on me," Winans said.

Winans and Kratzer are concerned about what reopening will look like but say their customers are giving them hope.