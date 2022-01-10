Sold Out: Stores scramble to keep up with demand for ice melt

The winter weather is also sending people to hardware stores for ice melt, but supplies are selling fast.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — A steady stream of people came to Cole's Hardware in Lewisburg, mainly for one thing—ice melt.

"Chaos! Everyone's coming in for ice melt. As you can see, we don't have much left. We've been outside all day loading," Devin Boop said.

Devin Boop, the store manager, says it's been a busy morning.

"We probably had eight to ten pallets this morning, and now we're down to about 20 bags," Boop said.

Freezing rain and sleet left many roads, driveways, and sidewalks iced over.

"Our driveway is pretty open but right next to the garage door, and the front steps are all icy," Tate Zinszer said.

Customers were happy they got what they needed before it sold out.

"I'm just getting some extra ice melt for pet-free because I have a dog, and I don't want his paws to get burned," Craig Ranck said.

In addition to the ice melt, people are also clearing the shelves of shovels and scrapers.

Boop says Cole's Hardware has managed to keep items in stock despite national supply chain issues. Even so, this is normal when the weather gets cold.

"Obviously, one big snowstorm or ice storm can just wipe you out over a weekend," Boop said.

According to the Stormtracker 16 team, temperatures will be below freezing for at least one more day. Click here for the full forecast.