Hundreds attend Pride rally in Union County

Protesters from the LGBTQ+ community and the Black Lives Matter movement organized the event in response to a hateful sign posted at a local grocery store.

MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — Hundreds of people took to the streets of Mifflinburg for a pride rally organized by the "I am alliance".

Organizers say the event was born after a sign was posted on the door of Wengers grocery outlet near Mifflinburg.

The sign questions the science of wearing a mask to stop the spread of COVID-19 and also called the LGBTQ lifestyle quote "a sin in god's eyes" saying it "spreads deadly disease and sickness".

"It's important to show the people it's not okay to hate, it's not oka to discriminate, " said Victoria Mathews, the founder of 'The I am Alliance'. "We are a community of powerful people of love."

People were asked to wear a specific color based on which part of Chestnut Street they'd stand at.

The goal was to make a rainbow through the downtown area.

Leaders from the group "If not us than who" also helped organize.

The group has held other rallies in the area in support of the BLM movement.

Organizers from both groups say they are against all oppression and are happy to spread their messages together.

Frank Mazano is a co-founder of the group.

He told Newswatch 16, "Their fight is our fight. Oppression is oppression whichever way you look at it especially when it's systemic."

The groups did not have permission from local officials to protest.

Their permit requests were denied by the mayor due to the governor's coronavirus regulations.

Counter protesters made appearances standing among the groups and driving down Chestnut Street with Confederate flags and signs

"It does make me a little bit angry but that's okay, anger doesn't always lead to hate. I don't hate them, a lot of other people here don't hate them," said Tiana Rawls-White of Northumberland. "Anger can lead to so many positive things like a movement like right now."

Police officers we spoke with say they didn't bring in additional staff for the event, but we did see them paroling the streets and diffusing situations between protesters and counter groups.