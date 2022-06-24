Hufnagle Park Kidsburg is now open in Lewisburg

There are some happy children in Lewisburg on Friday as a long-awaited playground opened.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — There were a lot of smiles in Lewisburg as a group of kids were some of the first to swing, slide, and climb. After more than a year of construction, Hufnagle Park Kidsburg is now open.

"We've been waiting a long time, very patiently, for this playground to open. Obviously, we've been visiting some of the other playgrounds but have been keeping our eyes open to this one," Geralee Zeigler said.

Lewisburg celebrated the opening of the latest phase of its Bull Run Greenway Improvement Project. The goal of the project is to improve Hufnagle Park. The project extended the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail to the edge of Bucknell University's campus. It also restored the stream, allowing the water to flood in its natural environment.

"We have a tremendous amount of wildflowers, shade trees, native plants, and so forth. We're really also trying to introduce nature back into town," Steve Beattie said.

The highlights of this project are two different playgrounds — a first-responder-themed area and a nature play.

"What's really cool is they're both here together, so kids can experience both types of play, and it's just a whole different experience, especially the nature play, which is new to our area," Beattie said.

All the playground equipment was provided for free by Playworld Systems as a thank you to the first responders in this area for saving its facility from a fire last year.

Parents we spoke with were excited to bring their children.

"It's so nice. It's important, obviously. We have a very active 3 year old, so playing outside is very important to us," Zeigler said.

"We were hoping to come into it last night, but then we ran into the I think he was city council president. He said about today, so we came to the ribbon-cutting ceremony so they could be some of the first ones on the playground," Aaron Ernest said.

Children now have all summer to enjoy the new park.