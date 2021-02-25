Housing market in central Pennsylvania remains hot

Experts say it's a good time to buy -- or sell -- a home.

MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — Signs that read "for sale" and "sold" can be seen throughout the Lewisburg area. Many realtors say with the current low interest rates available, it's a good time to buy or sell your house.

"Sellers are selling for statistically a little bit higher amount, but buyers feel like they're winning because the rates are so low. So it's so much more affordable," said Lise Barrick, a realtor with Coldwell Banker Penn One Real Estate in Lewisburg.

Barrick says many people are renovating rather than selling their current homes during the pandemic, so inventory is low. Houses are selling fast.

"We're finding that properties are going off the market within a couple of days, going under agreement because the supply has just been very low," Barrick said.

"The COVID pandemic has not done anything but strengthen the home buyer market," said Chuck Meeth, general manager at Designer Homes, which builds houses for Ritz-Craft in Mifflinburg.

Ritz-Craft is a custom home building company. Meeth says the market for new houses is strong right now because of the huge demand.

"There's really not been a better opportunity with all those things coming together to be a builder right now. It's just very strong," Meeth said.

The market is so strong right now that Ritz-Craft is expanding and looking to hire around 100 people.

"We're just opening a second plant next week over the horizon here. We're trying to add people. We're hiring as fast as we can. It's been a very good time to be a home builder," Meeth said.