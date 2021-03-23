Hospital introduces COVID-19 rehabilitation program

For many people, the effects of COVID-19 do not go away after two weeks. Some people still have symptoms weeks or even months later.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — There is no rule book on how people are supposed to feel after recovering from COVID-19. Some get better right away, while others have symptoms for months.

Evangelical Community Hospital near Lewisburg is trying to help people with the long-hauler symptoms that don't go away. The hospital recently introduced its COVID-19 recovery rehabilitation program.

"They're having issues with their breathing. Some of them can't come off of oxygen. Some of them are weak and can't necessarily do what they did prior to contracting COVID," said Dr. Kathryn Giorgini.

Dr. Giorgini says the rehab program is a response to an increased number of patients who are experiencing long-term lingering effects of COVID-19. The program focuses on cardiopulmonary and physical rehabilitation.

"It also branches off into other things such as psychology for patients who are struggling with depression, as well as nutritional needs, patients who have lost their appetites from loss of taste or smell."

The program was introduced to doctors in Evangelical's system about two weeks ago. The hospital is asking doctors to refer their patients.

"We are definitely seeing people coming back after they've initially recovered from COVID, either with a secondary infection or weakness. Technically, what we're hearing in the public is this long-hauler syndrome."

Dr. Giorgini says the hospital is seeing patients who cannot return to work months after having COVID-19 because of these lasting symptoms. The program is designed to help them recover faster.

"They do multiple pulmonary exercises to get the lungs back and recovering, as well as some cardiac testing to make sure there's no lasting damage."