Evangelical Community Hospital expansion project complete

Evangelical Community Hospital is ready to welcome patients into its new critical care unit.

LEWISBERRY, Pa. — The intensive care unit is a place where no one wants to end up. But if you do find yourself needing lifesaving care, you want the best that's available.

On Tuesday, Evangelical Community Hospital near Lewisburg unveiled its new ICU, which it refers to as its critical care unit.

"It's a better scenario for the staff, but ultimately for those patients. There's a nice area for their families to be with them as well," said Kelly Solomon, RN, director of critical care.

The critical care unit is the second phase of Evangelical's Patient Room Improvement, Modernizations, and Enhancement project (PRIME). The first phase was finished in October and included 88 new patient rooms.

The critical care unit has 12 patient rooms which is the same size as the hospital's current ICU. But the biggest difference is the size of the treatment rooms, which are three times bigger than the current ones.

"We were just very fortunate that we had started down this path. I'm not sure what we would have done," said Kendra Aucker, the president and CEO of Evangelical Community Hospital.

Aucker says the PRIME project allowed her staff to care for patients more efficiently during the pandemic.

"In reality, it turned out to be a blessing. Particularly, the critical care/intensive care area just got overwhelmed with really sick patients, so we were shipping patients into the new parts of the hospital."

Solomon says at one point, more than half of the hospital's beds were filled with COVID-19 patients.

"We used that space to make sure we could care for everybody who needed our care during that crisis and that pandemic that we could not have predicted."

The project was adapted during the pandemic. When hospital officials realized they needed more negative pressure rooms, those were added to the new ICU.