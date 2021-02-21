Homicide suspect heading back to PA to face charges

Officials will travel Tuesday to bring Rollins to his arraignment in Mifflinburg.

Police in Union County will be on their way to pick up a man who allegedly killed a woman and dumped her body along the interstate.

Troopers say 28-year-old Tracy Rollins shot Rebecca Landrith twenty times in the face, chest, and hands before dumper her body along an Interstate 80 ramp near Milton.

Investigators believe Rollins picked up Landrith at a truck stop in Connecticut, and the two traveled around the country before she was killed.