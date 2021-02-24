Homicide suspect back in PA to face charges

Tracy Rollins was taken to an arraignment, charged with criminal homicide.

MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. — The suspect in a Union County murder case has been brought back to our area from Connecticut to face charges.

Tracy Rollins arrived at the Williamsport Regional Airport in Montoursville shortly after noon on Tuesday.

Troopers then took him to a magistrate in Union County to be arraigned on charges including criminal homicide.

Authorities say Rollins shot Rebecca Landrith 20 times and dumped her body along interstate 80 near Milton earlier this month.