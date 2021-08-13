Hole-in-one fun at Union County library

All the money raised will help with the library's operational costs.

MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — A fundraiser at a library in Union County was a real hole-in-one for families.

Golfers were putting around bookshelves on Friday night at Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg.

The aisles of the library along Market Street were transformed into an 18-hole indoor miniature golf course.

For $5 apiece, families could see if their golfing skills were up to par.

"It was fun. It was different, we got to see the library, and we've never been here before. It was a cool experience," said Matt Heintzelman of Selinsgrove.

"While he was taking his turn at golfing, I was actually browsing the books, and I told him, 'wow, I really miss coming to the library,'" said Autumn Heintzelman of Selinsgrove.