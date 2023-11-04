Hitting the pavement to stomp out hunger

It's an effort in Union County to help people struggling to feed their families. All you have to do is go for a walk or run on Saturday.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Nicole Peterson sees new faces at the Union County Food Hub every day—people who tell her they were able to live paycheck to paycheck but can't afford it anymore.

"Family of four, working mom, working dad, and working a lot, and they're still not able to put food on the table for their kids. So, it's really been a struggle, and you can see it in people's faces when they come here and the stories that they tell you. People are really struggling," Peterson said.

Between the rising cost of food at the grocery store, and the expiration of COVID emergency SNAP benefits, families are finding it harder to stretch their money.

"People are getting SNAP benefits of $20 a month when they used to be $250 a month. So, we absolutely see that those cuts are impacting families. Imagine going to a store with $20 a month; it's just not possible these days," said Rachel Herman.

Rachel and Nicole are part of the Union-Snyder Hunger Coalition. They're hosting a 5K on Saturday to raise money so they can continue feeding families in the area.

"One of the biggest issues in this area is a lack of transportation. Sometimes, people can't always get to the food pantry, so how do we get food to them? So, really thinking of innovative ways to solve food insecurity because the old way isn't working anymore," Peterson said.

The Union County Food Hub is housed inside the Miller Center in East Buffalo Township. Keeping the community healthy is the main goal of the facility.

Saturday's race will start and end there.

"When we first opened, we called it your 'third place.' It's not home; it's not work. It's a third place where you can come and spend time with your entire family. Everybody's got something to do where you can be well and enjoy a healthy meal," said communications manager Drew Kauffman.

The 5K Race and All Abilities Walk starts at 8 a.m. and will include a stretch on the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail. Registration is still open.