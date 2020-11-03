High school swimming and diving championships at Bucknell still on

The PIAA state tournament will be held this week in Union County

LEWISBURG, Pa. — It's the event high school swimmers and divers look forward to every year: the PIAA Swimming and Diving Championships at Bucknell University in Lewisburg.

With Bucknell announcing this week it will hold the rest of the semester remotely with online classes, there was concern that this event would be canceled, but PIAA officials say the show must go on.

"They have not given us any indication that there's any reason for us to do anything different with our meet. The kids are here. We have not had any kids pull out because of concerns with the virus," Melissa Mertz said.

Melissa Mertz is an associate executive director for the PIAA. Since there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus at Bucknell University or with any students in the tournament, officials are monitoring the situation for now.

"We are in touch with the Department of Health, as well as the administration here at Bucknell and watching it day by day. If something else arises, we will address it when it gets here," Mertz said.

"I'm definitely happy the tournament is still on. When we found out they closed our school on Tuesday I was nervous they wouldn't let us go," Allison Stewart said.

Allison and Jennifer Stewart are from Lower Merion in Montgomery County, where there are several confirmed cases of the coronavirus. They are happy to be here.

"You've got to wash your hands, you've got to use precautions and just be safe every year not just this year. I think everybody is upping their sense of that and that's a good thing," Jennifer Stewart said.

As an added precaution, tournament directors have put up signs reminding people to wash their hands.

"I'm a little torn. I still think we ought to just go on with our lives," Bill Connors said.