Coronavirus concerns suspend YMCA programs

As COVID-19 cases continue to spike, the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA is scaling back operations.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — COVID-19 cases are on the rise across the state, and some businesses are adapting to help stop the spread. Starting Friday, the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA will temporarily suspend all programming, except for child care and use of its fitness centers.

"A lot of elderly people come here and do rehab and work out. it's definitely good for them to stay safer," said Collin Hummel.

The Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center will limit the use of the fitness center to 20 people at a time. Members must register for appointments.

"Appointment time slots will be 45 minutes each. There will be 15 minutes between appointment slots that will allow our environment services team to fully disinfect all touch points and equipment in our fitness area," explained Ryan McNally at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center.

Masks must be worn at all times and members will have their temperatures taken when they come inside. People we spoke with don't mind the new restrictions.

"20 people in the gym seems kind of small, but I know they're all about healthiness and happiness, so I'm sure they have good reason to do what they do," Hummel said.

"I'm glad it's staying open. I think the restrictions and the protocols are necessary," said Lewisburg resident Lenore Doyle.

Group fitness classes are temporarily going away in person, but virtual classes will be offered free to all members.

YMCA officials tell Newswatch 16 they believe it's important to stay open as safely as possible.

"Physical activity and exercise is a huge part of people's mental and physical health and wellbeing. but There's a balance to be found to allow that to happen in a safe atmosphere," McNally said.