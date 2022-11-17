Mechanics urge drivers to get vehicles ready for winter

Now that the weather is getting colder, people are thinking about their cars. Most automotive shops will tell you it is important to winterize your vehicle.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Many car dealerships in our area were busy this week with customers getting their batteries checked and winter tires put on their vehicles.

"We have people who want to come in to winterize their vehicles. They want to have their winter tires put on. We do what we call a winter tire changeover," Matt Tilkens said.

Automotive shops say winterizing your car does not take long and is necessary. As the temperatures drop, business goes up at Steve Shannon Tire and Auto Center in Lewisburg.

"We'll have a week where it goes crazy, and then we'll have a week where we're standing around twiddling our thumbs, waiting for somebody to come around to have something done," Tilkens said.

Matt Tilkens was changing a battery when Newswatch 16 stopped by. Tilkens says this is the time of year when batteries start dying, and tire pressure goes down. Both of these things are keeping him and his coworkers busy.

"Wintertime something this low should have either new all-season or winter tread put on it instead," Tilkens said.

He checks the wiper blades and fluid levels on everyone's vehicles.

"Sometimes it's hard to tell, but you can see where the liquid is when the light hits it," Tilkens said.

Preventative maintenance is the key rather than it being a big problem later.

"We like to see them before they break. Granted, if it does break, by all means, I have no problem fixing it, but I'd like to make sure it doesn't break and leave you somewhere stranded on the side of the road when we could have stopped it before it becomes an issue," Tilkens said.

Services like these become even more important as the weather continues to get colder.