Getting ready for a summer snow day

We don't usually think about snow this time of year but it's a way of life for one company in Central Pennsylvania.

The team at Gilson Snow is getting ready for the company's busy season at its facility near New Berlin.

"We've been building all summer as if it's the middle of December. We are just cranking."

But long before winter is officially here, Gilson Snow is bringing winter to Central PA.

In a few weeks the company, that manufactures snowboards and skis, will host its fifth Summer Snow Day.

"We have Knoebels Kids Zone family-friendly. Dogs are welcome of course with leashes. We have 20 different vendors here. Basically, it's just Central Pennsylvania's biggest party of the summer, all here completely free," said Nick Gilson of Gilson Snow.

That includes free beer for anyone 21 and older.

Summer Snow Day has been a tradition for Gilson Snow for five of the company's eight years in business.

"It really started with us just wanting to throw an awesome party for the unbelievable people here who have taken care of us and who have brought us under their wing and supported the business in the region."

Even though it's the middle of summer, the team makes snow for the event.

"There's going to be of course snowboarding on real snow for kids of all ages and anybody who wants to try. But then there's going to be a real event with serious advanced level and expert level riders throwing down for their chance to win," said Gilson.

Owner Nick Gilson says they are requiring tickets this year. Tickets are free but Gilson wants to monitor how many people attend.

"We've had over 3,000 people here for the event in the past which is just totally surreal for us. We're thrilled that it's grown to be such an awesome staple of the region."

Summer Snow Day is August 14th at Gilson Snow.