Gearing up for potential flooding in Central Pennsylvania

Emergency services and hardware stores in Lewisburg have been pretty busy in anticipation of the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Remnants of Hurricane Ida brought heavy rainfall to the Central Pennsylvania region.

A flash flood warning was issued throughout the region including Union County.

Firefighters at William Cameron Engine Company in Lewisburg have been gearing up for the possibility of flooding.

"The last 36 hours we really started the planning process and getting everything prepared," said Captain Bill Brown. "We brought in some additional staffing to make sure we have everything we need in order for the day."

With possible flooding being the major concern in Central Pennsylvania, officials at the fire company say they have to be ready for anything.

"We have a total of four boats available. Three inflatable boats and one fixed craft flat bottom boat. So, they are all prepared and guys will be working throughout the day to get additional equipment stored. We also have an additional truck that is set up completely for basement pumping if we run into stuff like that later on today," said Captain Brown.

Emergency services in Lewisburg aren't the only ones gearing up for flooding; many residents are heading to their local hardware stores to buy pumps and other items.

Coles Hardware in Lewisburg has seen an increase of customers over the past week.

A store manager says that the storm has increased the demand for pumps.

"We've been a little bit busy. Mostly last night a lot of people were coming in to get prepared for everything," said Curtis Bloom, an assistant manager at the store. "Today it is a lot of people who are getting worried about the rain."

Newswatch 16 checked in with a few local hardware stores. Some of which are completely sold out of pumps. Coles Hardware in Lewisburg just got some more in stock.

"We still do have some pumps that you would need in your basement or you can just set it on the ground and it will pump stuff out. We have stuff here and are good right now but we will see how long it lasts," said Bloom.