Free outdoor ice skating in Union County

The cold temperatures have made it possible for Union County's outdoor ice rink to open. Admission is free this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — The ice is frozen and ready for kids to have a good time at Lewisburg's outdoor ice-skating rink. Because of the cold weather we've recently had the rink has been open for a little over a week.

"We need at least four days of cold in the daytime and cold at night under freezing, under 32 degrees," said Shirley Brough, Executive Director of the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority.

Brough says there have been around two dozen kids here each day.

"There's a couple of ice walkers so that if they've never been on skates, they can borrow them and learn to stand up. We have some of the junior high kids and kids who belong to an ice hockey team. They've been doing some ice hockey," Brough said.

The Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority is a nonprofit organization and typically charges admission for the ice rink.

"We decided as a community organization it would be a nice gift to give the community to fight the COVID blues to allow them to come and skate for free," Brough said.

Skate rentals and hot chocolate are also free.